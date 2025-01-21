Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai In 'Chhaava', First Look of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Wife Out (See Pics)

Chhava movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Sambhaji Maharaj, played by none other than Vicky Kaushal. Chhaava narrates the valour of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and shows him carrying the strength of four great natural elements that make the world - earth, fire, water, and air. This highly anticipated movie will be released on February 14th. Earlier, the makers released Vicky Kaushal's first look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and now they revealed the look of his wife Maharani Yesubai, who will be played by Rashmika Mandana.

In the poster, Rashmika is seen in traditional Marathi attire, and she is looking like a Maharani. While revealing the look, the makers wrote a caption saying, "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya. Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025."

This movie is based on a book with the same title, written by Shivaji Sawant. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Fans are excited to see Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika in this new avatar as they will be playing roles based on historic characters for the first time.