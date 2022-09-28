Rashmika Mandanna celebrates Navratri with 'dandiya queen' Falguni Pathak

Rashmika Mandanna, busy with promotional duties, has been stealing the limelight with her fashion streak. The actress recently was part of Falguni Pathak's dandiya celebrations. Mandanna is gearing up to mark her Bollywood debut in the movie Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film helmed and penned by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in crucial roles. Now that the release date of the film is right around the corner - October 7, - Rashmika is busy with promotional duties. From her work diaries, the actress dropped a priceless moment that she shared with the Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak on her Instagram stories while celebrating Navratri.

She is donning a blue and pink indo-western attire in the picture she shared and can be seen sharing the stage with Falguni Pathak in Mumbai. The picture also featured the crowd behind them. While sharing the photo, Rashmila wrote an adorable text that read, “An evening well spent in Mumbai with the Dandiya (queen) and my loves. Happy Navratri (red heart and flower emoticon) Falguni Pathak.”Rashmika Mandana’s upcoming movie Goodbye is produced by Ekta R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Good Co. On the work front, besides Goodbye, Rashmika also has Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial Varisu in her pipeline. The flick is co-written by Ahishor Solomon, Hari and Vamshi Paidipally.