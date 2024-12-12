Rashmika Mandanna is thankful for all the love for ‘Pushpa 2’, Srivalli

Mumbai, Dec 12 Actress Rashmika Madanna is overwhelmed with the response her character Srivalli and her latest release “Pushpa: The Rule” is getting and has expressed her gratitude on social media.

Rashmika took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself dressed in burnt orange saree. She completed her look with deep kohlled eyes, gajra, nude lips and heavy earrings with a triple layer “kaan sahara” chain.

For the caption, she wrote: “You guys were asking me to post this lewk and here it is! Thankyou .. THANK YOU for all your love for Pushpa and Srivalli guys! If you guys have watched I hope you’ll enjoyed it and do watch it again.. if you haven’t please go watch it Mwah! Loads of love my loves.”

On December 9, Rashmika shared that she has already started to miss her much loved character “Srivalli.” She took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a glimpse of her character from the shoot of the film.

“I am starting to miss Srivalli already,” she wrote as the caption.

Rashmika reprised her role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s action drama. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, “Pushpa 2” released in theatres on December 5.

She will next be seen in ‘The Girlfriend’. On December 8, a new poster of the upcoming Telugu movie starring Rashmika was unveiled.

The poster reads, “Vijay Deverakonda will introduce ‘The Girlfriend’”.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are two of the leading stars in India, are rumoured to be dating, and the Internet users brought that up in the comments.

Earlier, Rashmika celebrated the “very special” month of December with the 1st anniversary of her movie ‘Animal’.

She wrote on the video, “December has indeed been very very special to me. So grateful. Swami swami swami.Thank you Thank you Thank”.

