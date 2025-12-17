Rashmika Mandanna makes the most of her short 'girl's trip' to Sri Lanka

Mumbai, Dec 17 Taking some time off her busy schedule, actress Rashmika Mandanna went on a two-day girls' trip to Sri Lanka with her besties.

Dropping some glimpses of her fun getaway on social media, 'The Girlfriend' actress wrote, "I recently got 2 days off and I got this opportunity to get away with my girls and we went to this BEAUTIFUL property in Sri Lanka..GIRL TRIPS - doesn’t matter how short are THE BEST!! MY GIRLS are THE BEST! Some are missing but THEY ARE THE BEST!! (sic)"

This trip comes amidst rumours that Rashmika will be tying the knot with her 'Dear Comrade' co-star Vijay Deverakonda next year, hinting that her Sri Lankan vacation might actually be a Bachelorette trip.

However, neither Rashmika nor VD has confirmed the speculations going around their wedding plans till now.

On another note, Rashmika recently reflected on the true meaning of the feminine energy and its significance in one's life.

Stressing the importance of girls supporting each other, the 'Pushpa' actress wrote on her IG, "She further reminded that women are unstoppable when they come together. "And then there’s another thing I’ve learnt over the years…There is something so magical about women holding other women..women healing women..women listening to each other with just that gentle “I’m here” energy (red heart emoji)."

"It took me sooo long to understand it… but now that I have, I’ll protect it with everything I’ve got. (red heart emojis) Feminine energy is not weak..It’s soft, yes… but it’s strong, intuitive, protective and full of love (red heart emoji). And when women come together with that kind of energy… gosh… it’s unstoppable (red heart emoji) I’ve been seeing a lot of you share it.. (red heart emoji) but for the ones who haven’t - I hope you have it.. or I hope you find it! and I hope you are it!! (red heart emoji)", the 'Animal' actress added.

