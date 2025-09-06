Rashmika Mandanna opens up about the ‘hardest’ decisions she makes every day

Mumbai, Sep 6 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been crowned as the National Crush by her fans, talked about her struggle with early morning flights, calling them the “worst” and saying that the dilemma of whether to sleep or stay awake leaves her feeling groggy either way.

Rashmika took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the window of the airplane she was on at 3.50 AM. The actress did not reveal where she was travelling to or the purpose of her trip.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Rashmika 350am flights are the Worst. It's neither morning nor night…”

“Should I sleep for 2 hours wake up and work (I'll feel super sick and groggy) or should I just stay up do some work and finish the full day (will still feel super groggy) and then sleep..These are the every day to day decisions I find the hardest to make..” Rashmika added.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in "Thama", where she will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. Set in a fictional world, the project also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, along with others.

“Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Directed by 'Munjya' fame maker Aditya Sarpotdar, "Thama" is slated for a worldwide release this Diwali. She also has “The Girlfriend” by Rahul Ravindran.

Talking about the Telugu drama film, Rashmika told IANS previously: “The Girlfriend is a very special project we’ve been working on, and I truly can’t wait for you all to see it. Nadhive (music video) released recently, and the love you’ve shown has meant so much. Thank you for that!”

The film is touted as a compelling romantic drama and is funded by GA2 Pictures, Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. It was in December 2024, when the film’s teaser was released. Without revealing much about the plot, the teaser follows the love life of Rashmika’s character. The upcoming Telugu movie is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

Rashmika then went on to speak about “Thama,” which is labelled as a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop.

“Thama is another one close to my heart. It’s exciting, fun, and will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat. No spoilers… for now!” said the 29-year-old actress, who is also the founder of Dear Diary.

