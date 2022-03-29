Rashmika Mandanna replaces Parineeti Chopra in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’

Days after Parineeti Chopra backed out from Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, now the buzz is the makers have signed Rashmika Mandanna to play the lead opposite Ranbir. According to Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep think that Rashmika fits the bill to the T. The makers wanted a fresh pairing and hence they opted to go for Rashmika. In the film, she will be seen essaying Ranbir’s wife character. The report also suggests that the shoot will kick-start from this summer after Ranbir wraps up Luv Ranjan’s next.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu’. She also has ‘Goodbye’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Rashmika also has ‘Pushpa 2’ with Allu Arjun. Earlier, a source revealed that Parineeti opted out of the film because she wanted to work with Imtiaz Ali next. A source said, “Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director. She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. The shoot of this much awaited edge of the seat drama is expected to commence from this summer, once Ranbir wraps up the yet untitled Luv Ranjan rom-com. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner, T Series.

