Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire at Indian Couture Week

The 15th edition of the Indian Couture Week is currently going on and has created a lot of buzz. The who's who of the fashion industry ranging from social media influencers, and actors to fashion bloggers and stylists, all have their calendars booked for the week.

On Tuesday, Varun Bahl brought to life a world of flora and fauna with his new collection that showcased the wilderness of the forest in embroidered and embellished weaves.

Staying true to its title 'New leaf', Varun took the audience on a mystical journey inside the world of enchanted forests. He left the fashion lovers mesmerized with his magical collection that plays on different textures with appliques such as feathers, sequins, and fabrics such as silks and velvet.

The forest-themed ramp was set on fire when Rashmika Mandanna walked in as the show stopper. Wearing a beautiful red embroidered lehenga, Rashmika had fun on the ramp. She smiled, laughed, and waved at the audience, leaving everyone in the audience impressed.

Varun's collection was all about re-inventing and upscaling his classic patchwork embroidery. The designer made a mixed bag of both classic and fresh ideas by keeping his signature work at the forefront and also exploring a new direction of beads, gemstones, 3D embroidered flowers and leaves.

Varun created a mixed palette of colours by infusing red, black and white. Fresh-toned peaches and ochre yellow added a breath of fresh air to the silhouettes.

Indian Couture Week opened last Friday with Tarun Tahiliani and is going to the last day of July. Anamika Khanna will be closing Couture Week.

For the past two years, designers showcased their designs online. After a hiatus of two years, the physical event is taking place. Apart from Tarun Tahiliani, Varun Bahl and Anamika Khanna, other couturiers who will be showcasing their collection this year are Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, and Suneet Varma. Rahul Misha's show was on Saturday while JJ Valaya's was on Sunday.

"I think the most beautiful part of this 15-year journey for me has been to be able to create a blueprint for the future with India Couture Week. This has been a memorable journey of celebrating the unique heritage we possess as a country. And this year too we have 13 of India's leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts which will hold centre stage at the ten-day extravaganza," said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor