Rashmika Mandanna Shares Emotional Journey of Portraying Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava'

Rashmika Mandanna, one of Bollywood's rising stars, has expressed her heartfelt emotions about portraying Maharani Yesubai in the highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava. Starring alongside Vicky Kaushal, who plays the titular role of Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika described the role as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity during the trailer launch event.

"Playing the role of Maharani Yesubai is the most special thing in my life," Rashmika said. "I am so happy that I can tell Laxman sir [the director] that I can now retire. Watching the trailer made me emotional, even though I don’t usually cry easily. This film has truly touched my heart."

Despite suffering a leg injury while shooting for another project, Rashmika traveled from Hyderabad to Mumbai for the trailer launch. Her dedication to Chhaava was evident as she shared her determination to attend the event despite her condition. "I didn’t want to miss this moment. This is a very special film for me, and I knew I had to be here. Opportunities like this come only once, and I couldn’t let it slip away," she said.

Rashmika's Journey as Maharani Yesubai

Rashmika thanked director Laxman Utekar for trusting her with the role. "I don’t know what Laxman sir saw in me, but I’ve tried my best to do justice to the character. I hope the audience likes my work. Becoming part of this story feels like joining a family, and I hope viewers accept me with open arms," she added.

The film Chhaava brings the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to life. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the movie promises to be a compelling historical epic. Rashmika’s portrayal of Yesubai adds emotional depth to the narrative, making the film even more special for her.