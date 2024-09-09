Rashmika Mandanna Shares Health Update With Fans After Minor Accident, Says “I Had a Little…” (See Post)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took to X on Monday, September 9, to update her fans about a recent minor accident she experienced. In her post, Mandanna reassured her followers that she has fully recovered and is back to her usual activities.

Mandanna shared an affectionate selfie with her fans, writing, "Hey guys. How've you been? I know it's been a while since I came on here or was even seen in the public. The reason I haven't been very active in the last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors."

She continued, "I am better now and just for heads up - I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities. Make it a priority to take care of yourself - always!! Because life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness every day."

Mandanna also mentioned that she has been enjoying "a lot of laddoos" during her recovery period.

On the professional front, Mandanna will next be seen in "Pushpa: The Rule," a highly anticipated film slated for release on December 6, 2024. The movie, which stars Allu Arjun alongside Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is being produced on a budget of approximately Rs 500 crore. It is expected to be a major pan-India entertainer.