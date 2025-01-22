Rashmika Mandanna Spotted at Airport On a Wheelchair After Sustaining Leg Injury (Watch Video)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna sustained a severe leg injury while working out at the gym. Despite the setback, she was spotted at the Hyderabad airport this morning as she left for Mumbai. She is traveling for work commitments and to promote her upcoming Hindi movie.. The actress recently created waves nationwide with the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she returned as the iconic Srivalli. Now, she is gearing up for her next film, Chhaava. As the trailer of the film is set to release today, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to attend its launch in Mumbai despite her injury.

Spotted in a wheelchair at the Hyderabad airport heading for the trailer launch of her upcoming Chhaava. Although she suffered an injury, she didn’t let that affect her work commitments and made it to the event. This speaks volumes about Rashmika's dedication to her craft. With sheer passion, she overcomes any challenge with grace. Moreover, it will be exciting to see the actress portray Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava.s. Having recently delivered Pushpa 2: The Rule, India's biggest film, she is set to appear in several major releases, including Chhaava, Kubera, Sikandar, Rainbow, Thama, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and The Girlfriend.