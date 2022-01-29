Rasika Dugal resumes shooting for sports drama 'Spike'

Actor Rasika Dugal cannot stop smiling as she has reached Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, for the next schedule of volleyball series titled 'Spike'.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the 'Mirzapur' star shared pictures from the mountains, in which she can be seen holding a clapperboard.

She wrote the caption, "Finally onto the next schedule for #Spike! Living the start-stop life. Shoot Gods please be kind!"

Actor Purab Kohli, with whom Rasika was seen in the series 'Out Of Love', commented, "Another hill station! Not fair at all Mrs. Kapoor!! While i make my way to "Mira" road!!"

As per Variety, the series will see Dugal play a volleyball coach. In preparation for the role, the actor has spent three months volleyball training in Mumbai.

"I love watching sports drama. It is a genre which keeps me on the edge of my seat even when it is formulaic, so I was thrilled to be offered a role in one," said Dugal.

She added, "I am naturally drawn to roles which require me to learn a new skill. Volleyball is a tough game and the rigours of training for it and trying to learn the sport has been wildly exciting to me. My part in the show is also very different from the parts I have played or been offered so far."

Created by Nishtha Shailajan and Dhaval Shah, the series is being produced by Shailajan's Imber Media. The screenplay comes from directors Shailajan and Shah, with co-writer Pratik Thakare.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor