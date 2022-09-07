Rasika Dugal starts shooting for another schedule of 'Mirzapur' Season 3 in Lucknow

Mumbai, Sep 7 Actress Rasika Dugal has started shooting for the third season of 'Mirzapur' in the City of Nawabs, Lucknow.

Rasika has received immense love for her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in both seasons of Mirzapur and is now all set to reprise her role for the third season.

Rasika says: "Shooting in Lucknow is always wonderful, the energy and the vibe of the city is exhilarating. I always look forward to the 'Mirzapur' shoots, feels like coming back home. I am looking forward to good food and an amazing shooting experience."

For the two seasons of the said series, Rasika walked away with praises for embodying the role of a woman from a small town with the power to change the course of events in the series.

'Mirzapur' Season 3 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma and Isha Talwar, and is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house, Excel Entertainment.

Rasika's upcoming projects include 'Adhuraa', 'Spike', 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' and 'Fairy Folk'.

