Veteran industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, passed away at 86 after a period of declining health. He died on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His loss is mourned both nationally and globally, with condolences pouring in from around the world. Politicians and celebrities are expressing their grief on social media, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, who shared his sorrow on X.

In Tweet he wrote, "Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata, was working very late. An era has ended .. a most respected, humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve. Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were involved in together."

Ratan Tata made significant contributions to Indian industry, enhancing the global recognition of the Tata Group. He also ventured into Bollywood, co-producing the 2004 psychological thriller "Aitbaar," starring Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film was a remake of the Hollywood movie "Fear." Unfortunately, "Aitbaar" underperformed at the box office, earning only 7.96 crores against a budget of 9.50 crores, resulting in a substantial loss for Tata, who subsequently stepped away from film production.

Today, Ratan Tata's body will be laid to rest at the National Center for Performing Arts lawn in South Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm, allowing the public to pay their last respects. His cremation will be conducted with state honors.