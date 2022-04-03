Ratnesh Mani set for a prominent role in 'Abhay 3'

Mumbai, April 3 Kunal Kemmu's thriller web series 'Abhay' is back with its Season 3. Actor Ratnesh Mani has joined the cast of the web series.

Speaking about his role, Ratnesh says: "I play Raghav, a Special Task Force officer, a top class and rank agent in the Indian government's intelligence agency that works with Abhay (Kunal Kemmu) to uncover details in the crimes and piece together the story."

"I'm part of the detective work that helps move the plot along as well as the action," he adds.

After doing different roles in films like 'Drishyam', 'Airlift' and 'Satyamev Jayate', Ratnesh is seen playing a character with multiple layers.

'Abhay 3' also stars Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag among others.It is releasing on April 8 on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor