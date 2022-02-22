Raveena Tandon celebrates 18 years of marital bliss with husband

Veteran actor Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Marking the special occasion, Raveena took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of video clips and pictures from her wedding day. The post also contains a picture of Raveena's parents blessing her and Anil after the wedding rituals.

"As we get into the "adulthood" of our married lives, 18 years today, I couldn't have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick(me) and thin (u) good times trying times . You are it all ..." she captioned the post.

Raveena Tandon adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, as single mother in 1995 when they were 11 and 8-years-old, respectively. She began dating film distributor Anil Thadani during the making of her film 'Stumped' (2003). The duo tied the knot on February 22 in 2004, in Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Rasha in March 2005. In July 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was recently seen in the Netflix web series 'Aranyak', where she played a police officer, for which she has recently received 'Best Actress in Web Series' accolade at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

Raveena is all set to next star in the highly-anticipated Kannada film 'KGF Chapter 2' this year. The Yash-starrer also features Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor