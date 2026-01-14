Raveena Tandon enjoys gup shup session with daughter Rasha Thadani as the two shoot together

Mumbai, Jan 14 Bollywood's beloved mother and daughter duo, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani, are often seen spending time together, from posing for the shutterbugs to going on a spiritual spree. However, this time these two were seen shooting together.

While it is not clear what exactly these two were shooting for, Raveena and Rasha were seen enjoying a fun gupshup session while working together.

Uploading a glimpse of their fun session in front of the camera, Raveena wrote on her Instagram, "Fleeting moments of emotions … (red heart emoji) The gup shup doesn’t end when @rashathadani and I are shooting together .. With my babies all (sic)."

Rasha reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

In her latest post, aside from Rasha, Raveena was also seen posing with her pet babies, accompanied by some other precious family moments of the 'KGF: Chapter 2' actress.

Meanwhile, in December, Raveena revisited Ooty after more than 25 years.

During her time there, she paid a visit to many locations where some of her most popular songs were filmed.

Admitting that it felt surreal to be back, Raveena penned on the photo-sharing app, “Back to Ooty after 25 years or more and totally loving it! Revisited all the locations! Memories, songs, people.”

She further treated the netizens with a string of photos of her and her team having a gala time in Ooty.

Shifting our focus to Rasha, after making her Bollywood debut with "Azaad", she is all set to step into Tollywood with filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi's next.

Named "#AB4" for now, the drama is being presented by Ashwin Dutt and backed by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Spilling her excitement, Rasha mentioned on her Instagram, "New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andariki prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @ajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! (Dizzy emoji) #AB4 #TeluguDebut Presented by #AshwinDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official , under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations (sic)."

Additionally, Rasha's lineup also includes "Laikey Laikaa", alongside Abhay Verma.

