Raveena Tandon Recalls the 90s Era of Strong Bonds Forged Without Smartphones

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is known for her veritial roles. Curently actress is preping for the upcoming webseries promotions. Karmaa Calling, will be soon available on OTT. Raveena is very happyy to go lucky person she always stay conneted to whoever person she meets. She started her carrer in 1991 Patthar Ke Phool and throughout the years she have given numerous hits. she collaborated with various fellow actors and have close knit with everyone.

In an interview with Pink Villa, actress Raveena Tandon reminisced about the past when smartphones were not as prevalent. During those days, she noted that people working together would communicate and be aware of each other's personal lives. In the absence of smartphones and luxury vans, the post-shot scenario led everyone to gather and interact, fostering strong connections. Raveena highlighted that in the 90s, the absence of other entertainment options compelled individuals to sit together, whether they were shooting in the desert or the jungle. This close proximity allowed them to know each other's life stories, relationships, and personal matters, creating lasting bonds. Even now, actors from that era maintain friendships and support each other.

She emphasized, "We knew everyone’s life stories, which hero we were working with, who is he having an affair with, whose wife beat up whom, we knew everything about each other. That is the bond whoever started in the 90s clan has even now." Raveena mentioned the ongoing support and encouragement among friends like Madhuri Dixit, Neelam, Sonali Bendre, and Shilpa Shetty. Despite not meeting daily, Raveena expressed that there is a sense of love, bond, and respect among them, evident in their support for each other's projects on social media.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is set to lead "Karmma Calling," directed by Ruchi Narain. The show draws inspiration from the American series "Revenge" and is scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. In the show, Raveena plays Indrani Kothari, a prominent figure in the Alibaug community, navigating a world of opulence, charm, dishonesty, and treachery. The trailer showcases her in a glamorous role..