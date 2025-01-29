Raveena Tandon shares glimpse of her 'Blessed' week, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Actor Raveena Tandon has treated her fans with a glimpse of her 'blessed' week on social media.

On Wednesday, the 'Patna Shuklla' actor posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, "The week that went by! #blessed friends family, Sai, Mahadev."

From flaunting her new hairstyle and blue dress to offering prayers in a Temple with family to enjoying a get-together with friends, she shared it all.

In one of the pictures, Raveena shared a childhood pictures of her children Rasha Thadani and Ranbir Thadani.

Raveena always gives updates on her professional and personal life to her fans.

Recently, she shared pictures of her 'Pyjama party' with her friends on Instagram and wrote, "Pyjama party madness with the besties."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena impressed audiences with her powerful performance in 'Patna Shukla', a drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film, produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, featured Raveena alongside renowned actors Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij.

'Patna Shukla' was praised for its emotional storytelling and poignant social commentary.

Raveena is also set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama 'Welcome 3', a part of the popular 'Welcome' franchise.

The film, which is currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

