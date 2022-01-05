Ravi Bhatia: Patience and forgiveness are my keys to success

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actor Ravi Bhatia, who is known for featuring in the television shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Jodha Akbar' 'Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se', among others refers to patience and forgiveness as his keys to success.

He said: "Even with the best of intentions and motivations, it is all too common to lose sight of our goals when life gets hectic and our attention is needed elsewhere. It takes time to make lasting change, but sometimes all we need is an unexpected breakthrough to make your goals a reality.

"Through the ups and downs, I make sure to practice patience and forgiveness with myself, acknowledging that no one is perfect and that I'm on the right path. If not today, definitely tomorrow I'll achieve my success. I count patience and forgiveness as my keys to be successful."

The actor who will be seen in the upcoming series, 'The Devil's Deal' states punctuality as another key factor.

"Time is elusive and often slips away from us with busy schedules and competing interests. There are chances that we schedule in time for work but later family obligations turn out to be an excuse, so I'm trying hard to make myself more scheduled in time too.

This could mean blocking off an hour each day to exercise, occasionally declining social invitations to focus on self-care, or dedicating a weekend morning each week to complete tasks I missed previously."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor