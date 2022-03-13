Ravi Teja joins hands with Chiranjeevi for 'Chiru154'

Hyderabad, March 13 Actor Ravi Teja, who is known as 'Mass Maharaja' in Tollywood, will be seen alongside megastar Chiranjeevi soon.

Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy with a handful of offers, will be seen in his untitled, upcoming movie 'Chiru154'. Bobby is to wield the megaphone for the movie, which will apparently have Ravi Teja essaying an important role.

If everything goes well, actor Ravi Teja will appear as Chiranjeevi's brother in the movie. To recall, Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi were seen together in the movie titled 'Annayya', which had Soundarya, Venkat, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Uttej in the lead roles.

Tentatively titled 'Chiru154' it has 'Gabbar Singh' actress Shruthi Haasan on board, as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi.

Billed to be an action entertainer, the movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale. Devi Sri Prasad, who currently got much hype for his 'Pushpa' album, is roped in to score the music.

