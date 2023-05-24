Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

Mumbai, May 24 The first look of the Ravi Teja-starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao is out. It was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The Hindi version of the first-look motion teaser is dubbed by action star John Abraham.

Sharing the motion teaser on his social media, Ravi Teja captioned his post: "Name: NageswaraRao. Village: Stuartpuram! Welcoming you all to my zone ... THE TIGER ZONE. Here's The #TigerNageswaraRao First Look. See you at the cinemas this October 20th."

The makers released the first-look poster as well. Ravi Teja looks like a tiger and seems to be roaring like one in it, with rugged get-up and a thick beard.

Helmed by Vamsee, the film has been bankrolled by 'The Kashmir Files' producer Abhishek Agarwal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor