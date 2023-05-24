Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look
By IANS | Published: May 24, 2023 06:42 PM 2023-05-24T18:42:07+5:30 2023-05-24T19:00:19+5:30
Mumbai, May 24 The first look of the Ravi Teja-starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao is out. It was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
The Hindi version of the first-look motion teaser is dubbed by action star John Abraham.
Sharing the motion teaser on his social media, Ravi Teja captioned his post: "Name: NageswaraRao. Village: Stuartpuram! Welcoming you all to my zone ... THE TIGER ZONE. Here's The #TigerNageswaraRao First Look. See you at the cinemas this October 20th."
The makers released the first-look poster as well. Ravi Teja looks like a tiger and seems to be roaring like one in it, with rugged get-up and a thick beard.
Helmed by Vamsee, the film has been bankrolled by 'The Kashmir Files' producer Abhishek Agarwal.
