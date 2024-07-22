Ravi Teja starrer 'Mr Bachchan' to release on this date, check out new poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : The makers of the much-awaited film 'Mr Bachchan' starring Ravi Teja have announced the release date.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi treated fans to a new poster along with a release date announcement.

In the poster, Ravi Teja can be seen sitting in a white suit and flaunting his swag.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Get Ready!!#MrBachchan is Arriving.. MASSive entertainment begins from this August 15th."

Helmed by director Harish Shankar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, the film also features Bhagyashri Borse and Subhalekha Sudhakar in pivotal roles. The movie centres around a dramatic income tax raid on an industrialist.

The particular project will mark Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's collaboration for the third time. The duo previously worked together on 'Shock' and 'Mirapakay'.

