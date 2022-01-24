Ravi Teja to make his Hindi debut soon?

Telugu star Ravi Teja delivered the first blockbuster of 2021 with action thriller Krack. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next, titled "Khiladi". Directed by Ramesh Varma, the action-packed thriller is scheduled to release on February 11 worldwide. Meanwhile, according to Pinkvilla, this keenly-awaited film will also be released in the dubbed Hindi version which will mark his Hindi debut.

“There aren’t enough Bollywood films releasing at present and hence, the makers are on the verge of locking the idea bringing Khiladi in Hindi. It’s a tout action packed thriller with a universal story, which is the core reason for the makers to start the conversations on Hindi release,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Ravi Teja films like Kick, Raja: The Great, Bengal Tiger, Vikramarkudu are supremely popular among the masses, and hence, even Khiladi can draw some audience in core single screens of India.“It would be the first Ravi Teja film to be released in Hindi. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the content across India in Hindi and their strategy will be concentrated towards fetching good showcasing in single screens. It’s a double role action film, and the idea is to provide content to the single screen owners,” reports Pinkvilla. After Khiladi, Ravi Teja will be seen in Ramarao On Duty followed by Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageshwarao.