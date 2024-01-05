"Ravi Teja unveils new release date of 'Eagle', says "welfare of our Telugu Cinema"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Movie buffs have to wait a little longer to watch Ravi Teja starrer 'Eagle' as makers have postponed the release of the much-awaited action-thriller.

Taking to X, Ravi Teja treated fans with a new poster along with a release date announcement.

https://twitter.com/RaviTeja_offl/status/1743151772376682571?

Sharing the poster, "Taking a step back for the welfare of our Telugu Cinema A little change in the arrival not in the shot & target #EAGLE from February 9th,2024 :)))) Wishing the very best to all the films releasing this Sankranthi."

In the poster, Ravi is seen carrying a weapon and pointing at a person lying down on the floor in the backdrop of fire and forest.

Sankranti/Pongal is around the corner and many films are gearing up for the release in the festive season. Earlier, Ravi Teja's Eagle was also scheduled to be released in theatres for Sankranti but now it will be released on February 9.

Makers recently unveiled the teaser of the movie.

The clip begins with a shot of multiple bodies lying on the ground, accompanied by Ravi Teja's voiceover cautioning, " Kondalo Lavani Kindaki Pilavaku... Ooru Undadu...Nee Uniki Undadu...(Do not ask for the lava from the volcano to descend, it will wipe out not only this village... but also your existence)"

The film is written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni.

The cast of the film also features Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Madhubala, Praneeta Pattnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy among others.

'Eagle' will hit the theatres on February 9. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

Apart from this, Ravi Teja has teamed up with Harish Shankar for a new film, which is yet-to-be titled.

The particular project will mark Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's collaboration for the third time. The duo previously worked together on 'Shock' and 'Mirapakay'.

The film will be produced under the banner People Media Factory.

Sharing the update, the production house on X wrote, "The Magical Mass Combo is back [?] Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl and @harish2you reunite for an entertainer This time, the #MassReunion gets spicier Produced by @vishwaprasadtg & @vivekkuchibotla under @peoplemediafcy More details soon!"

The movie will hit the floors soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor