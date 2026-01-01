Ravie Dubey, Ankita Lokhande, Kanika Mann, others attend prayer meet of Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : A prayer meet for actor Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, was held in Mumbai on Monday.

From Ravie Dubey, Ankita Lokhande, to Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Chetna Pande, and Kanika Maan, several members from the film and television industry attended the prayer meet, paying condolences to Arjun and his wife Neha.

According to a source close to the 'Rise and Fall' star, Rakesh Chandra Swami suffered a brain stroke on December 29, 2025, following which he was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

He passed away on January 1, 2026.

Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami and his son, Nishank Swami.

Last year, on the occasion of Father's Day, Neha shared a heartfelt post for her dad, penning an emotional message for him. She also shared pictures of her father and her son together.

"Happy Father's Day to my daddy. I've always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family. I always hoped Arjun would learn from you your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing. A father's love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love. Thank you for being the example every father should strive to be. Love u daddy," she wrote.

Aamir Ali, Riddhima Pandit, and Mouni Roy also attended the prayer meet.

