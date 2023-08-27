Ravie Dubey begins recce for ‘Farradday’ in Armenia

Ravie Dubey begins recce for ‘Farradday’ in Armenia

Yerevan (Armenia), August 27 : Actor Ravie Dubey has begun the recce for his ambitious project ‘Farradday’ in Armenia with his team.

Sharing a picture of himself with the team from Armenia, Ravie announced the commencement of pre-production and scouting locations for the film, which not only stars him in the leading role but is also produced by him under Dreamiyata Productions.

 
 
 
In the film, Ravie is apparently playing the role of a Glasgow theatre performer who is stalked by a maniac. Ankur Pajni is directing the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

