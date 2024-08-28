''Reached out to many Congress politicians, but...'': Ranveer Allahbadia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, who is best known for hosting deep and interesting conversations with a wide variety of guests on his podcast, recently shared that he's been trying to get Congress politicians on his show, but they have all turned him down.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ranveer shared how he has reached out to several Congress leaders, but they have rejected his invites, possibly because they think he's "on the BJP side."

"We've reached out to a lot of the Congress politicians who have rejected our invites because they have this impression that I'm on the BJP side and I'm going to destroy them when I get them on the show," Allahbadia said.

However, Allahbadia also believes that it's not the politicians themselves who are saying no, but rather the people around them.

"So I'm very much open to bringing the Congress side of politicians, but I've always seen that around politicians, there exists this entourage of people who create the opinions within the politician's mind," he said.

"And I'm pretty certain that even in these cases of rejection, it's that entourage which has told them, hey, this guy, he's actually going to destroy you. So don't be on his show," he added.

Ranveer also said he would love to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his show.

"And I want to do the same with Prime Minister Modi. I feel like no one has asked him about how he feels about being himself. Because the pro-Modi side worships him like a god. The anti-Modi side looks at him as a devil. And I want to know what he thinks," he said.

Ranveer started 'The Ranveer Show,' a podcast series on his YouTube channel dedicated to sharing success stories. The show featured popular personalities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gary Vaynerchuk, Priyanka Chopra, Dr S Jaishankar, Kunal Shah, Glenn McGrath, Sadhguru, Vikram Sampath, Kareena Kapoor, and others. The podcast discusses money, health, business, celebrity, spirituality, and finance.

