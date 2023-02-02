'Real couple' Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia to pair up for 1st time on screen

Mumbai, Feb 2 Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia will be seen pairing up on screen for the first time.

The couple is coming together for a comedy-drama which is penned by popular author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for the film has already culminated and was shot in Mumbai.

Angad will be playing the character of Raghavan Rao and Neha plays the role of his wife, Savi. The story revolves around a married couple during the times of Covid lockdowns.

A source reveals, "It's a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the Covid lockdown. It's an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they're and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind."

"This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor