Real-life crime cases to a gripping narrative: 5 reasons to watch ‘Crimes Aaj Kal S2’

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the second season of its crime anthology series, Crimes Aaj Kal. Based on real-life incidents, the series boasts a gripping narrative featuring young adults. This season explores a wide range of themes and focuses on shocking incidents that involve the youth of India. Hosted by popular actor Pratik Gandhi, Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 is a must-watch for all crime and thriller lovers, and here are the top five reasons to binge-watch.

Gripping narrative bolstered by charismatic host: With a strong narrative that sheds light on crime incidents that we come across daily, Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 keeps viewers at the edge of their seats. The show features the charismatic Pratik Gandhi taking up the host’s mantle. His narration and thoughtfulness goes a long way in driving sensitization across viewers.

Suspenseful storytelling at its best: With a whack of mystery and suspense, Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 gives a glimpse of both sides of the law. Drawing a clear image of crime and criminal mindset, the series goes one step ahead to narrate real-life incidents with a suspenseful twist. The dark world of modern crime meets the sharp mind of police to unveil various layers of a crime incident in each episode.

Solve new cases with different crime stories: Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 effortlessly blends standalone storylines in a riveting narrative of crime anthology. With a fresh plot of different tones and styles, each episode piques viewers’ curiosity to unravel a different incident. Along with its innovative approach and structure, this season challenges viewers to channel their inner Sherlock Holmes.

Raising awareness with real-life incidents: Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 creates awareness among youth about the numerous heinous crimes perpetrated across the country. With its re-creation of real-life incidents and credible research, the show takes a strong stance against crime happening in society. It also acts as a vigilant eye, highlighting the incidents and providing viewers with cautionary steps.

It’s for Free: Explore the reality of crime-stained society and solve real-life cases with Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 for free. There’s no need to pay anything to watch this crime anthology series on a subscription basis. It is available to stream for free on Amazon miniTV and Fire TV in the Amazon Shopping App and on Play Store.

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu Iyer, Crimes Aaj Kal S2 is streaming now on Amazon miniTV,