Reality show star Clare Crawley marries Ryan Dawkins

American reality television star Clare Crawley married Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in an intimate ceremony in Sacramento, California, on February 1, reported People.

"If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life... I wouldn't change a thing! said Crawley, 41, who starred as the lead in the reality show 'The Bachelorette' in 2020. She added, "Happiest day of my life hands down!"

The nuptials took place just days after Crawley revealed that her wedding dress had been stolen from her car. "At the moment, I was like 'Ughhhhh, what do I do?'" she wrote on Instagram. "And I thought, 'It's okay. It's about the moment and what we're celebrating. I can wear anything, and I'll be happy that we're getting married.'"

Crawley wore a replacement dress from Flares Bridal. The couple got engaged in October, reported People.

"I am over the moon!" Crawley told PEOPLE at the time. "This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

Crawley added that Dawkins, whom she began dating in 2021, "doesn't care" about fame or attention.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor