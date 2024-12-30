Rebel Wilson legally marries Ramona Agruma in her Australian hometown

Los Angeles [US], December 30 : Actor Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma are now legally married.

Just three months after the pair tied the knot in a lavish affair in Italy, they exchanged vows in a "legal wedding" officiated by her sister in front of their closest family in Australia, as per New York Post.

Wilson took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers.

"My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney!" Wilson, 44, announced on Instagram over the weekend.

"It meant my 94-year-old grandmother, Gar, could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year," she added.

The "Pitch Perfect" star shared photos of her grandmother, her sister and other family members gleefully posing for photos together in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop.

In September, Agruma and Wilson had an opulent seaside wedding ceremony at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia, Italy.

They got engaged at Disneyland in November 2022 after seven months of dating.

"We said YES!" Wilson wrote at the time alongside a series of photos taken in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at the famous LA theme park.

