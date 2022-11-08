Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl via surrogate

Days after getting engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson welcomed a baby girl via surrogate!

Rebel took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl on Monday.

She wrote, "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!"

Wilson added that she is "forever grateful" to everyone who helped her out in her surrogacy journey and even gave a shoutout to her "gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" wrote Wilson.

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly...much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Check it out:

As per Page Six, Wilson got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after seven months of dating.

"They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," a source told the outlet.

As per the publication, the two were recently seen sporting diamond rings at a Halloween party.The Aussie star previously dated Budweiser heir and Napp's Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch, but they split in February of 2021 after about a year together.

Wison came out as an LGBTQIA+ member in June 2022 and introduced her girlfriend to her fans. Wison and Agruma walked together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet as well.

At the 'U Up' podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson admitted that she was 'happily in a relationship', reported Page Six.

"I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend's setup," said Wilson. Unlike Wilson, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media; she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name 'Lemon Ve Limon'.

( With inputs from ANI )

