Reecha Sinha on her latest romantic track 'Kanganey'

Mumbai, May 26 'Gud Khake' fame and influencer Reecha Sinha talks about her recently released romantic number 'Kanganey'.

The song is based on the female protagonist's perspective, played by Reecha.

She says: "'Kanganey' is close to me as it is so relatable to real life and being a '90s kid, I enjoy doing such work which involves emotional drama. Thanks to the entire team that made us pull it off in just one day specially in that extreme hot weather condition. I enjoyed every bit of it."

The song is kind of banter between the protagonists, Reecha and singer Upesh Jangwal, who is also featured in the song. The song brings out the beauty of the beaches of Goa.

Producer and director Piyush Jain shares: "Pre-production of a week and a shooting schedule of less than a day, I was intent on completing the song without compromising on the story and thankfully, it did happen. The team, the audio and the artists perfectly matched, and everything fell in place. All I can say is, if there's love in the creation, it shows on the canvas."

The lyrics are penned by Sukh Bajwa. The song is released via Yellow Music in association with Machaao Music and produced by Hitendra Kapopara, Piyush Jain and Meet Ahir.

