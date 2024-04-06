Reem Shaikh channels her inner ‘shaayar’ as she strikes a pose in bright salwar suit

Mumbai, April 6 Actress Reem Shaikh shared a bunch of pictures on Saturday morning and to caption them, she chose a "shayari".

Reem took to Instagram and posted a motley of pictures, looking fresh as a daisy in a yellow salwar suit drizzled with silver work. She completed her look with jhumkas and tied her hair into a loose braid.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Nazar udaas hai, nazar hi aa jao.”

The 21-year-old actress has predominantly worked in television shows such as 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha', 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', 'Gul Makai', 'Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'.

Reem was last seen on screen in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', based on the series 'The Vampire Diaries'. She starred alongside Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor