Rekha, Shabana Azmi have ‘Raaste Pyar Ke’ moment at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Mumbai, Oct 23 Veteran actresses Rekha and Shabana Azmi had a “Raaste Pyar Ke” reunion at ace couturier Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali bash.

A video of the two actresses and designer posing for pictures before stepping into the party have been doing the rounds on Instagram. In the clip, the two have a fashion moment as Rekha looks regal in a bright orange kanjivaram saree. She completed her look with some orange flowers in her hair, iconic red lips and heavy jewellry.

Shabana wore an earthy hued saree with broad orange and maroon border. She kept her look minimal as she wore a bright red bindi and maroon lips. For her hair, she tied it into a neat bun completed with roses. Manish looked sharp in a black kurta paired with a white pyjama.

“Raaste Pyar Ke” is a romantic film, which was released in 1982. The film is directed by V. B. Rajendra Prasad. It also stars Jeetendra. The film was a love triangle and was a remake of the 1971 Telugu blockbuster movie “Dasara Bullodu”.

Rekha and Manish are very close friends. Earlier this month, the designer heaped praise on veteran diva Rekha and called her an “original style maker” from her movies to her appearances.

He shared a string of pictures posing with the star, who looked every inch regal in a gold saree paired with her iconic red lips.

For the caption, he wrote: “Truly The One And Only REKHAJI.. Iconic , Superstar , Beautiful and an Original Style Maker from her movies to her appearances .. Birthday Wishes , Lots and lots of Love and Respect for someone who is not only supremely talented but is also an extremely Warm and loving person.”

He went on to say that he is honoured to know the actress so closely.

“Her FABULOUS expressions to her performances to her dances the movie list is endless .. I am honoured to not only work with her but also know her closely .. Admiration and love,” wrote the designer.

