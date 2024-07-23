R|ELAN Circular Design Challenge, in partnership with the UN in India, leads the way in global circular fashion solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Since its inception in 2018, the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (CDC) has become a leading platform for emerging talent in sustainable fashion to showcase their circular innovations globally.

This year, CDC's worldwide edition spans the Asia-Pacific, European Union, and United Kingdom regions, culminating at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI this October in New Delhi, India.

Presented by R|ELAN, the next-generation fabric brand of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), in collaboration with the United Nations in India, CDC is committed to promoting a greener and more sustainable future by fostering eco-conscious creativity that addresses the pressing issue of waste and the carbon footprint of the fashion industry.

The Circular Design Challenge has been pivotal in driving India's fashion industry towards eco-consciousness and aims to provide a global platform for sustainable fashion and design talent to find scalable waste-reduction solutions.

CDC originated in India six years ago with a mission to nurture emerging talent in the fashion industry. Last year marked its first global edition, expanding its reach and impact.

This year, the international jury rounds successfully kicked off in Milan and the final meet concluded in Mumbai, India.

Each of the jury sessions featured strong pitches from exceptional designers in front of an esteemed panel that made the selections.

The winning designers, who will be the finalists presenting at the upcoming edition of CDC, are Wenyan Xu of Saltless for the EU, Tsang Fan Yu for the APAC region, Silvia Acien of ACIEN for the UK, Gautam Malik of Jaggery, Ritwik Khanna of RKive City and Chandini Batra of A Blunt Story from India.

Hemant D Sharma, Sector Head, Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited, said, "At Reliance Industries, we are committed to pioneering sustainability. R|Elan Circular Design Challenge exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation and circularity in the fashion industry. By identifying and supporting eco-conscious designers and incentivizing scalable circular solutions, we are working towards a greener future."

"Our efforts to reduce waste and inculcate sustainability in fashion reflect our broader goal of creating a circular economy that benefits both the environment and society," he added.

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India, said, "Responding to the UN Secretary-General's urgent call to 'make peace with nature', the UN in India is a proud partner of the CDC. For its second edition, CDC is once again joining hands with our partners in the various regions to spotlight designers and entrepreneurs, who practice circularity and sustainability in the fashion and textile industries."

He added, "Together, we are helping drive innovations in energy efficiency, closed-loop systems, and the use of ethically produced materials, ensuring that the social and environmental impacts align with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals."

The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge emphasizes critical sustainability parameters for evaluation, including biodegradability, durability, and multifunctionality of products.

To make sure that the social and environmental factors are in line with one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN, the jury evaluates elements like energy efficiency, closed-loop systems, and the use of ethically produced materials.

The finalists from APAC, UK and EU will be flown to New Delhi, India in October, where together with the India finalists, they will pitch their work to an esteemed jury at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

The CDC winner will receive funding worth Rs 15 Lakhs, CDC Trophy, and a six-month mentorship program, along with a stand-alone showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in March 2025.

The runner-up will receive funding worth Rs 5 Lakhs and mentorship. The winner and runner-up will be mentored by Orsola de Castro, Co-founder of Fashion Revolution and Creative Director of Estethica; and this influential partnership will provide invaluable guidance to the designers.

Mr Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands that organizes Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India said, "Together with R|Elan and the United Nations in India, we have made Circular Design Challenge India's largest global award for sustainability and circular fashion. CDC pushes the needle on climate action by discovering and mentoring circular fashion designers and innovators, helping them scale and empowering them to drive real impact."

He added, "We envision transforming this platform into a global beacon of forwardthinking excellence, inviting groundbreaking partnerships worldwide."

CDC partners across borders include British Council for the UK, Redress for Hong Kong / Asia Pacific, and Istituto Marangoni for the European Union.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Circular Design Challenge for a second year, uniting with Reliance Industries and United Nations India, to support the next generation of designers, who are championing a more inclusive, responsible and regenerative industry. We hope that this platform will act as a catalyst for creativity - showcasing a diversity of sustainable practices from across different geographies, as well as facilitating knowledge exchange around alternative fashion systems," said Hannah Robinson, Architecture Design & Fashion department, British

Council.

Dr Christina Dean, Founder and Board Chair of Redress said, "We are delighted to support the CDC and Reliance Industries in hosting the second APAC jury event. Our mission at Redress is to educate and empower designers and consumers alike to pave the way for a circular fashion industry. As Asia is the world's largest producer and consumer of textiles and apparel, our work is strategically Asia-focused, and we're honoured to participate in the Asia-Pacific semi-final of this important initiative that recognizes our talented designers of the future."

Stefania Valenti, Managing Director, Istituto Marangoni said, "We are pleased to partner with CDC and Reliance Industries to host the second edition of the European selection chapter of the Circular Design Challenge. As one of the leading educational institutions focused on fashion, our mission is to train the new generation of designers for creating a culture of circularity and sustainable fashion and an eco-conscious mindset."

Valenti added, "Thanks to the past collaboration of one of our notable Alumni Fashion Designer, Rahul Mishra, with Reliance Brands, who supported him because of his strong commitment to sustainability, we are honoured to participate in this year's CDC edition with our emerging Alumni Designers that effectively represent this mindset."

For the past few years, the CDC has identified and supported exceptional innovators who integrate fashion with environmentally friendly advancements.

Notable winners include Without by Anish Malpani - recycling multi-layer packaging to make eyewear, I Was A Sari, which upcycles discarded saris to empower women artisans, and Bandit,

which masters upcycling diverse materials into trendy eco-conscious products.

Moreover, the platform has supported over 25 alumni through workshops and networking, gradually transforming the fashion ecosystem

towards sustainability.

The India jury meet for the R|ELAN Circular Design Challenge featured a distinguished panel of industry experts.

The jury rounds across various regions showcased a diverse spectrum of sustainable fashion innovations.

In India, esteemed jury members like Anaita Shroff Adajania and Karishma Shahani-Khan deliberated on impactful entries such as Jaggery, known for their upcycled bags and eco-friendly initiatives, and Rkive City, which transforms discarded garments into new creations.

Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region, Tsang Fan Yu stood out for his closed-loop production system using upcycled materials, addressing textile waste comprehensively.

The UK panel, featuring Purnima Lamba and Rachel Arthur, celebrated Silvia Acien's ACIEN for its regenerative knitwear using organic fibers and natural dyeing processes.

In Europe, Wenyan Xu's Saltless impressed with its fusion of vintage Italian craftsmanship and sustainability, reflecting a blend of global influences in their designs.

These winners and participants illustrate a global commitment to fashion that not only inspires but also innovates towards a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor