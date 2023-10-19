Release date for Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Aankh Micholi' changed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : If you were planning to watch Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Aankh Micholi' in October, then there's an update for you.

The film will now be out in theatres on November 3. Staged around an Indian wedding, the film showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans.

Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz are also a part of the film, which is directed by Umesh Shukla.

Recently, Abhimanyu and Mrunal opened up about working with Umesh Shukla.

"Got to learn a lot from them. We've been a fan of Umesh Shukla's films like '102 Not Out' or 'OMG: Oh my God'. His films are funny, come with a message and are family films so it's a great combination of everything. We were just students on the film's set, we got to learn a lot from Paresh sir, Sharman Sir and Vijay Raaz sir, everyone is so talented," Abhimanyu said.

Mrunal added, "Paresh Rawal and Umesh Shukla's combination is so deadly that they do not even need a script, their one-liners start coming on the set itself. And working with them was very interesting because the chemistry between them was so good. To just learn from them was just unique and different because for me this is a genre that I have never explored before. So when you have comedy legends like them in front of you the process becomes smooth."

The film was earlier supposed to be released on October 27.

