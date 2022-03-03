Release date of Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' to be announced on March 14

Chennai, March 3 The release date of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited action entertainer 'Vikram', featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, will be officially announced on March 14.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film, which has three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last 9 months, has triggered huge expectations.

The film's principal shooting began in August 2021 despite lockdown restrictions and a new variant that threatened to derail the shoot. The crew worked tirelessly following all necessary protocols and finally managed to complete the film's shooting on Wednesday.

Now, with the film's shooting having been completed, Raajkamal Films International, the production house producing this film, has said that the release date of the film will be announced on March 14.

Barring the leads, the film also stars Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram and Gayathrie in pivotal roles and is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year.

