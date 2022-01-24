Release of Adivi Sesh-starrer Major postponed again due to COVID-19

The makers of Adivi Sesh-starrer Major have decided to postpone the film's release yet again. The movie was scheduled to hit the big screens on February 11, 2022. However, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the makers found it wise to delay the film's release. “Owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. We would announce a new release date soon. Please adhere to all covid protocols and stay safe. Our nation isn’t safe, till each one of us is safe,” said the makers in an official statement.

Major is based on the life and times of late decorated Indian soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film aims to tell the tale of a hero, who lost his life fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages. Sony Pictures Films India, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies have jointly bankrolled Major. While Adivi will play the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Sohbita Dhulipala will be seen as Pramoda. On the other hand, Saiee Manjrekar will play Isha, whereas Prakash Raj will be seen portraying the role of K. Unnikrishnan. As far as Revathi Nair is concerned, she will feature as Dhanlakshmi Unnikrishnan and Murali Sharma will also be a part of the movie.