Release of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna's Yodha postponed

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar are working together once again on the action thriller Yodha, which is set against the backdrop of a plane hijacking, following the success of their last collaboration on Sher Shaah.Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha make their directorial debuts with this movie, which is anticipated to be yet another engrossing story of a hero battling against the odds for a greater good.While earlier this year, the actor was seen shooting for the film, now we hear that the makers have finalized a release date for the film and it will be this year right before the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The date is locked to be September 15, 2023.

Recently it was being said that the film will be releasing in July. However, it seems that the makers have planned to push the release date a little further. Talking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra had earlier revealed that he will be seen in a unique avatar in the film. In a statement, the Shershaah star said, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

On the other hand, Raashii Khanna too had shared her excitement about being a part of a Dharma heroine. The actress, who has earlier shared screen space with the likes of Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor in Rudra and Farzi, will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra for the first time and besides that, the film also marks her first collaboration with Dharma Productions. In an earlier statement, the actress had mentioned that she wouldn’t be playing a quintessential heroine in the film but that her role will be that of a headstrong, action-packed character.Although details about the character Disha Patani is essaying is being kept under wraps, we hear that the Malang actress too will be playing a pivotal role.