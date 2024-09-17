Reliance Digital unveils 'Diwali Double Dhamaka' offer with free JioAirFiber

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Reliance Digital has announced its highly anticipated 'Diwali Double Dhamaka' offer, providing customers with the opportunity to enjoy a year of free JioAirFiber service. The festive promotion is available at all Reliance Digital stores nationwide and is set to run from September 18 to November 3, 2024.

Shop and Earn Free JioAirFiber

Customers who spend Rs20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store will qualify for one year of complimentary JioAirFiber, bringing high-speed internet access to their homes. The offer extends to both new and existing JioFiber and JioAirFiber customers, ensuring that loyal users also benefit from the promotion.

Eligibility Criteria

- New Customers: To become eligible, new customers must either spend Rs20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store or subscribe to a 3-month Diwali plan for Rs2,222 when setting up their JioAirFiber connection.

- Existing Customers: Current JioFiber and JioAirFiber users can participate by making a one-time advance recharge of Rs2,222 with the same 3-month Diwali plan.

Redeemable Benefits

Eligible customers will receive 12 coupons, each matching the value of their active JioAirFiber plan, redeemable monthly from November 2024 to October 2025. Each coupon can be redeemed within 30 days of issuance at any Reliance Digital, My Jio store, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive store on their next purchase of electronics worth over Rs15,000.

Grab the Offer Before It's Gone

The Diwali Double Dhamaka offer is available for a limited time, running through the festive season until November 3, 2024. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to upgrade your electronics and enjoy a year of free JioAirFiber.

For more details, visit your nearest Reliance Digital or MyJio store.

