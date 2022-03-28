Reliance Entertainment unveils new premium content studio

Mumbai, March 28 Reliance Entertainment has announced the setting up of a new premium content studio, Dreamers & Doers Co, to bring the best stories, creators, directors and platforms together so that they can deliver premium, exciting and new-age content to audiences.

The studio's first production is slated to be 'Blood', a Disney+ Hotstar original and an official adaptation of the award-winning Irish psychological thriller of the same name. The showrunner is Gurmmeet Singh ('Mirzapur'; 'Inside Edge'). Mihir Desai of 'Mirzapur' is the director.

Dreamers & Doers Co. will follow an "idea and creator first policy" and aims to provide world-class shows in a burgeoning market where the audience is constantly hungry for aspirational, exciting, high-octane entertainment.

The idea is to curate a space where creators, directors, showrunners and writers feel comfortable making the best shows and films of their careers, a media release issued by the company said. The company is also working with leading rights holders to bring top-of-the-line scripted and unscripted international formats to India.

Dreamers & Doers Co. is spearheaded by former ZEE TV programming head Namit Sharma, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience. Apart from his experience with various leading media companies such as Sony Entertainment Television, Wizcraft and Yashraj Films, he has also produced much appreciated and successful digital series along with Reliance Entertainment in the last few years.

Some of them include 'Kaushiki', 'Girlfriends', 'YoKe Hua Bro' (all on Voot), the Promax award-winning branded content series 'Teachers Genuine Stories', comedy special Family Tandoncies featuring Amit Tandon for Netflix, and the multi-award-winning 'Black Widows' for Zee5. In the past, he has served as executive producer for 'Indian Idol Season 5' and creative director for 'Sanjeevani: A Medical Boon'.

"I am excited to take this new step in my journey with Reliance Entertainment," Sharma said. "The studio feels like home and encourages executives like me to dream big and make it all happen. We have a lineup of some incredible stories co-created with top-of-the-line writing and directing talent and cannot wait for the audience to experience them".

