Remo D'Souza takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 : Choreographer Remo D'Souza visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, marking a significant moment during his spiritual journey.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video from his spiritual visit. He also posted a series of pictures in which he along with his wife Lizelle can be seen taking blessings from Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.

In the video, the choreographer is seen wearing a black traditional outfit with his face partially covered. He takes a dip in the holy river and also embarks on a boating experience at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFQTUtXy-Um/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The ace choreographer shared another post he shared several pictures with Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFQVVRITO1X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Despite cold conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh. Apart from this, authorities are focusing on preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating large crowds of devotees.

Visitors from around the world are often left in awe as they witness people from different languages, lifestyles, and traditions coming together at the Sangam for a holy dip.

Several devotees from Russia and Ukraine two countries embroiled in deadly conflict for close to three years attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj and presented a message of spiritual unity.

The atmosphere in Prayagraj turned sublime, as devotees in the cold winter evening gathered to perform kirtan, and sang 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

The Maha Kumbh is held after every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangamthe confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) riversto take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 Crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor