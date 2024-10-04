Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan Claims He Is Haunted by Murdered Fan In Prison

Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan is reportedly claiming to be haunted by the spirit of his murdered fan, Renukaswamy, while in Ballary prison, according to prison sources.Darshan's bail petition is set to be heard on Friday, and his lawyer will request his transfer back to Bengaluru prison if his judicial custody is extended. The actor has allegedly confided in prison authorities about being haunted by his deceased fan, sources revealed.Sources stated that Darshan has complained of Renukaswamy appearing in his dreams and haunting him, which is making it difficult for him to cope. Alone in his cell, Darshan has reportedly struggled with fear, causing sleepless nights. Sources claimed they have heard him shouting and screaming in the early hours of the morning.

In response, Darshan’s wife, Vijayalaxmi, reportedly conducted a temple visit and held special prayers for him. Darshan was originally jailed with his associates in Bengaluru Central Prison. However, following the release of photos suggesting luxury treatment, he was isolated and transferred to Ballary prison. There, authorities placed him in a small cell with no access to others, refusing his requests for additional facilities, providing only what was allowed by court recommendations. Recently, Darshan's son visited him at the prison, accompanied by his mother, Vijayalaxmi.

Meanwhile, the court will take up his bail petition on Friday. Senior counsel Sunil is arguing in support of Darshan. The actor is reportedly experiencing severe back pain. An orthopedic surgeon who visited him in Ballary prison recommended that he undergo a scan and possibly surgery. Darshan has requested to be transferred to Bengaluru prison to receive appropriate medical treatment. His lawyer is expected to argue for this transfer if his judicial custody is extended.The prosecution has raised objections to granting Darshan bail. On September 30, the court postponed the bail hearing to October 4 after his counsel requested additional time for arguments.