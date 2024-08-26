Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Jailed Actor Darshan's Viral Photo Sitting With Rowdies Sparks Controversy

Photos of Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa being treated like royalty in jail have been released. The video and photos created a huge stir. Two photos, one video have been revealed. In one photo, Actor Darshan, Naga, another rowdy Kulla Seena, are seen with his former manager, Nagaraj, sitting in a garden with tables and chairs, chatting, smoking cigarettes and sipping coffee. In another photo, a bed has been arranged for Darshan inside a jail cell, where Darshan is clearly seen talking to a fellow inmate. A rowdy sheeter in jail made a video call to his son who was outside.

As this case came to light, there was a commotion in the Home Department and Jail Department since yesterday afternoon. After this viral photo, the home department ordered an investigation into the case and suspended the jailer and sub-jailer. Home Minister Dr.G.Parameshwara said, “It is a mistake to have been given royal status. This kind of incident should not have happened. We will take action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. At present, we have suspended 7 prison officials of Parappa Agrahara. Further investigation will be conducted and if the superintendent and senior officials of the jail are involved, legal action will be taken against them as well.”

City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand met the Home Secretary this morning and gave information about the investigation into the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case. Meanwhile, State Director General of Police Alok Mohan met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The police officers went to the jail and investigated. In the hearing held in High Court last week, information was discussed that bullets, guns, ganja and mobile phones are being sent to the jail without permission. Based on that, the CCB police raided. But there was information that no objectionable items were found. After that, Darshan's opulent photos were revealed in the jail, from the lowest to the highest authorities. The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services was found to be degrading the prisoners instead of reforming them. Darshan, who has his fan base as an actor, is getting cozy with rowdies like Wilson Garden Naga in jail, raising fears that instead of reforming, he might allow more disasters. The Department of Corrections appears to have encouraged inmates to further desocialize by offering exceptional services in prison instead of correctional services. The prison is becoming a place for illegal and immoral activities. After the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case, actor Darshan may turn repentant. But on the contrary, Darshan's appearance with rowdies has given rise to serious debate.

