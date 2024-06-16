Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Police Custody Of Actor Darshan with 12 Other Accused Extended By 5 More Days Till June 20

Police custody of Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda with 11 other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case has been extended by five more days, i.e., till June 20th. The 13 were produced before the 24th additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Saturday. Earlier, their six days of police custody ended today. Now five more days of police custody have been extended.

Police sought a nine-day extension of custody but the court granted permission for five days to interrogate 13 accused out of 17 arrested in the case. With many significant reasons given by the police, the Police emphasized that they needed to retrieve data from seized mobile phones and since there were burns on Renukaswamy's body police said they needed the accused to trace the devices used to administer electric shocks on the victim. And, hence, the police wanted nine days for custody of the accused.

A large crowd of lawyers, police and fans of the actor gathered in the courtroom on Nrupathunga Road where the actor and other accused were produced.

The police informed that 10 mobile phones were seized and Rs. 30 lakh were recovered from these 13 people. Meanwhile three others, viz., Ravi Jagga and Anu Kumar who surrendered and were detained by Bengaluru police were not produced in the court yesterday.