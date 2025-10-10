"Rest in peace praa": Salman Khan mourns demise of bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : After learning about the sudden demise of renowned bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan expressed his deep sorrow and offered condolences via a post on X.

"Rest in peace praa. Vil misses paaji," Salman posted, remembering Varinder, who also worked as an actor.

Salman also shared a picture with Varinder from the sets of his film 'Dabangg'.

Renowned for his towering physique and unwavering dedication to fitness, the late actor made an appearance in Salman Khan's 2023 blockbuster Tiger 3.

Varinder Ghuman, who was 42, passed away, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. The news has sent shockwaves through the fitness community and the entertainment industry.

Several political leaders and celebrities also expressed their grief and paid tribute to Varinder.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress MP and former deputy chief minister of Punjab, praised Varinder's "hard work, discipline, and talent," stating, "It is heartbreaking to hear the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman. He brought glory to Punjab..." Randhawa posted on X.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Pargat Singh said, "He was a very good person and a role model for youngsters... It is a very big loss for the Punjab..."

Veteran actress Nirmal Rishi also mourned the loss, writing, "Another bright star is gone... The memory of actor and bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman will always remain alive in our hearts. May God give peace to his soul."

Actor Abhinav Shukla also paid tribute to Varinder.

Originally hailing from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Varinder was a beloved figure both in the world of fitness and film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor