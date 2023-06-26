Parbhani: Minor girl escapes forced marriage, files complaint against five individuals

A minor girl from the district, who was coerced into a marriage against her will by her parents in Indore, successfully escaped from there and lodged a complaint against five individuals with the Parbhani rural police station.

As per sources, the parents of an 8th-grade student residing in a village in Parbhani tehsil informed her that they would be travelling to Shirdi for a pilgrimage on May 5. Consequently, they arrived at Parbhani Railway Station. On May 6, they boarded a train and arrived at Manmad, accompanied by another individual. On May 18, at 11 pm, the parents of the minor girl forcefully married her off to someone in a house located in Indore. Subsequently, they left the minor girl there and returned to Parbhani on May 21.