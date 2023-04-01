Revathy, Sikander Kher, Shantanu Maheshwari to be in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'
By IANS | Published: April 1, 2023 12:57 PM 2023-04-01T12:57:03+5:30 2023-04-01T13:05:09+5:30
Mumbai, April 1 Actors Revathy, Shantanu Maheshwari, Sikander Kher and Tillotama Shome, among many others, will be seen ...
Mumbai, April 1 Actors Revathy, Shantanu Maheshwari, Sikander Kher and Tillotama Shome, among many others, will be seen in Netflix's upcoming romantic fantasy thriller 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'.
It stars Shantanu Maheshwari as Doctor Roy, the cute, boy-next-door, a faint-hearted dentist and Tanya Maniktala as Rumi, the rebellious vampire.
Luna Luka (Revathy) a modern day Wicca; Sub Inspector Kartik (Sikander Kher) who is investigating a 'fang' that he found; Meera (Tillotama Shome) and David (Saswata Chatterjee) are the vampires with a history and they don't shy away from sharing their anecdotes.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app