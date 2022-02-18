Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar and others dance at Shibani-Farhan's mehendi

Actor Farhan Khan and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21. A video of Shibani's sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and Shibani's close friend Rhea Chakraborty dancing at a pre-wedding function has now gone viral.In the video, Anusha, Apeksha, Rhea and Shibani's friends from abroad, are seen dancing to Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's iconic song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. Earlier this week, Farhan shared a picture from his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture with his friends.

In the photo, Farhan posed with his close friends, including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post. Shibani commented on the post, "Umm... technically I am there too."The news about the couple's wedding was confirmed by Farhan's father lyricist Javed Akhtar. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.” Earlier, in the day, The Toofaan actor was spotted leaving for the ceremony from his house in Mumbai to Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala.

